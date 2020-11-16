Veteran All-rounder Irfan Pathan Is Pumped Up Ahead Of Upcoming Lanka Premier League

It seems that Irfan Pathan is all geared up and excited to make his presence felt in the upcoming edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) that gets underway this Saturday. After bidding adieu to international cricket, Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan is set to take the field again as he has been roped in by the Kandy Tuskers franchise.

'Looking forward': Irfan Pathan

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst posted an image of him and his son Imran that has supposedly been clicked from their team hotel in Sri Lanka. Pathan went on to caption the image as In Srilanka for the #LPLT20 looking forward to this new journey... #cricket'.

In Srilanka for the #LPLT20 looking forward to this new journey... #cricket pic.twitter.com/fuzcRqyedz — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 16, 2020

Irfan Pathan's illustrious cricketing career

Irfan Pathan is one of the top all-rounders in recent times to have represented India at the highest level. He had the capability of providing early breakthroughs with his amazing swing and was also a very handy batsman as an opener, at number three and in the middle-overs. Irfan had the first burst on to the scene against the then mighty Australians in December 2003 where he took the prized wickets of Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden. Pathan was a part of many of India's famous wins that also included the ICC World T20 2007 triumph.

He played his last international match in World T20 2012 and even though he was a part of India's triumphant Champions Trophy 2013 squad, he did not get a single game.

The Baroda-based cricketer called it a day from the game in January this year. Meanwhile, he went on to represent the Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends in the Road Safety World Series in March. The event had to be called off due to the global pandemic.

Lanka Premier League 2020 fixtures

Colombo Kings will take on Galle Gladiators in the opening match of the Lanka Premier League at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on November 21. The match will start at 7.30 pm after the opening ceremony which is scheduled to be held from 3.30 pm onwards. Every day will see Double Headers till the semi-finals. The Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota will be hosting the two semi-finals as well as the summit clash. The first semi-final will be played on December 13 while the second one will be held on the very next day i.e. December 14.

The tournament decider will be played on December 16.

