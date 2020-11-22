Veteran All-rounder Shahid Afridi To Lead Galle Gladiators In The Upcoming Edition Of LPL

Pakistan's cricketing icon Shahid Afridi will be making his presence felt in the upcoming edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 as he has been appointed as the captain of Galle Gladiators. This was confirmed by LPL on their official Twitter handle. Taking to the micro-blogging site, they went on to reveal that Afridi will be leading the Galle-based franchise while Sri Lankan limited-overs player Bhanuka Rajapaksa has been roped in as his deputy.

'Lala' had participated in the recently -concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 where he had represented Multan Sultans. He managed to amass 68 runs and four scalps in the six games that he got to play. Sultans made it to the playoffs but their journey ended in Eliminator 2 after suffering a 25-run loss at the hands of the eventual runners-up Lahore Qalandars.

Lanka Premier League 2020 fixtures

Colombo Kings will take on Kandy Tuskers in the opening match of the Lanka Premier League at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on November 26. The match will start at 7.30 pm after the opening ceremony which is scheduled to be held from 3.30 pm onwards. Every day will see Double Headers till the semi-finals. The Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota will be hosting the two semi-finals as well as the summit clash. The first semi-final will be played on December 13 while the second one will be held on the very next day i.e. December 14.

The tournament decider will be played on December 16.

Galle Gladiators will kickstart their campaign against Jaffna Stallions in Hambantota on November 27.

(Image Courtesy: PTI)

