Veteran Batsman Faf Du Plessis Rested For Upcoming Three-match ODI Series Against England

Former skipper Faf du Plessis has been rested for the upcoming three-match home ODI series against England that gets underway from Friday, December 4. While Faf has been rested, his good friend and South Africa's premier fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out due to a right adductor strain. This has officially been confirmed by Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday.

Faf du Plessis rested for England ODIs

"The following players have been released from the squad to either join their franchise teams who continue playing in the CSA Four-Day Domestic Series or for rest and/or recuperation; Faf du Plessis (rest), Kagiso Rabada (injury rehabilitation, recuperation and rest), Pite van Biljon, Bjorn Fortuin and Reeza Hendricks (all to return to 4-day domestic series)," CSA said in an official statement.

The decision has been taken by the South African cricket board in order to give their former captain some time off the cricket field. Apart from Faf du Plessis & KG Rabada, other players including the likes of Pite van Biljon, Bjorn Fortuin, and Reeza Hendricks have also been released from the squad.

Faf du Plessis in England series

The veteran batsman was an integral part of the Proteas squad that faced England in the recently-concluded three-match T20I series. He had a hot & cold run in that series as he managed to amass 121 runs with his highest individual score being 58. Du Plessis had notched up his solitary half-century of the series in the opening contest in Cape Town.

Can the Proteas stage a comeback in the ODI series?

READ: 'We're Definitely Going To Continue With It':Eoin Morgan On Receiving Signals From Analyst

The South Africans had suffered a 0-3 whitewash in the game's shortest format as they were comprehensively outplayed by the current top-ranked T20I side in all departments. The focus now shifts towards the three-match ODI series where the Quinton de Kock-led side would be hoping to stage a remarkable comeback.

At the same time, it will also be interesting to see whether the reigning ODI world champions will be able to repeat their T20I series heroics in the 50-overs format and ensure total dominance in the limited-overs format.

READ: Sanjay Manjrekar Stumped By A Fan When Asked About Virat Kohli's Unusual Batting Record

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Courtesy: BCCI)

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.