Suresh Raina Posts Picture With UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Exudes Confidence In His Leadership

Suresh Raina posted an image on his Instagram where he can be seen posing with Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. Mentioning that he feels privileged to have met the Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, Raine said he hopes that Uttar Pradesh will advance very rapidly in Yogi Adityanath's reign. The 33-year-old concluded by expressing his best wishes to all the people of Uttar Pradesh.

Suresh Raina in IPL 2020

The southpaw will next be seen in action during the IPL 2020 that will be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 8. The complete fixtures of the tournament will be announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) this week.

'CSK will be the first team to reach UAE': Reports

It has been reported that the Chennai Super Kings led by the charismatic skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be leaving for the UAE in the second week of August to kick off the preparations for the IPL 2020 that will be played in the Gulf from September 19 to November 8.

According to reports, the three-time winners will be the first team to reach UAE and the players of the 'Yellow Army' will be landing there in the second week of August while the other teams are planning to reach in the country in the third week. Most of the veteran players including the 'Captain Cool' himself have not played any kind of competitive cricket in the past one year and they will be looking to get into the groove and rediscover their rhythm as they eye their fourth title.

On a personal note, the veteran middle-order batsman will be hoping to make a comeback into the Indian team with a string of outstanding performances in the tournament. He had last played for India during the away T20I series against England in July 2018.

