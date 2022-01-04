Veteran Pakistan All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez Exposes PCB's Corruption Over Match-fixing

Veteran Pakistan player Mohammad Hafeez, who recently announced retirement from international cricket, has exposed the corruption in Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Hafeez told to media in Lahore that he was one of the few players who objected to PCB's decision to re-induct Mohammad Amir into the national squad despite his previous unethical behaviour. When Amir returned to the Pakistan cricket team in 2016, Hafeez stated he brought up the issue with the then-PCB chairman, who told him to mind his own business.

'I am still against fixers'

Hafeez further stated that he is still against fixers getting a second chance to represent their country. "I was and I am still against fixers. I never wanted fixers to be given a second chance. I was told by the then PCB chairman to mind my own business and that those fixers would be given a second chance no matter what. I was devastated to hear that," Hafeez was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shaharyar Khan was the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Broad in 2016 when Amir marked his return to the national squad. Mohammad Amir was banned from playing competitive cricket for five years after he was found guilty in a spot-fixing case that dealt a major blow to Pakistan Cricket Board in 2010. Amir was convicted along with former Pakistan captain Salman Butt and pacer Mohammad Asif. Amir even spent 3 months in a prison in the United Kingdom, where he was convicted of the crime.

As far as Hafeez is concerned, the 41-year-old said that he was contemplating retirement in 2018 but pushed it for a few more years after discussing the matter with his family. Hafeez said he wanted to be a part of the 2021 World Cup-winning squad but that couldn't happen, adding "I had pushed myself during the 2019 World Cup as well". Hafeez said he felt now was the right time to announce retirement. Hafeez further stated that he will continue playing franchise cricket until he is fit.

Hafeez made his international debut in 2003 against Zimbabwe. Hafeez has played 56 Tests, 218 ODIs, and 115 T20 international matches for Pakistan since then. The right-handed all-rounder has 3,652 runs in the longest format, 6,614 runs in ODIs, and 2,440 runs in T20Is, which he scored at averages of 37.64, 32.90, and 26.23, respectively. He also has 53 Test wickets, 139 ODI wickets, and 61 T20I wickets to his name.

Image: AP

