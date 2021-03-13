Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Final: UP Vs Mumbai Live Stream, Delhi Pitch And Weather Report

Uttar Pradesh will take on Mumbai in the final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020/21. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on March 14, 2021. Here are the UP vs Mumbai live streaming details, how to watch UP vs Mumbai live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: UP vs Mumbai preview

Mumbai have had a dream run at the Vijay Hazare Trophy this season, remaining undefeated through the tournament and gunning for their fourth title as they go up against UP in the final on Sunday. Led by Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer, the side ended as the table-toppers in their group and went on to defeat Saurashtra and Karnataka on their way to the finals. Shaw's brilliant run of form should compensate for the loss of Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav who have both received callups to the Indian squad.

With four wins and one loss in the league stages, UP finished second in Group C with 16 points. Having defeated Delhi and Gujarat in the quarter-finals and the semis, UP will be looking out for their second title at the tournament. They will also have to contend with the loss of their captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar who has rejoined the Indian squad in Ahmedabad after a long hiatus.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: UP vs Mumbai squads

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw (captain), Yashaswi Jaiswal, Akhil Herwadkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Chinmay Sutar, Aditya Tare, Hardik Tamore, Shivam Dube, Aakash Parkar, Atif Attarwala, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Sairaj Patil, Sujit Nayak, Tanush Kotian, Prashant Solanki, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Siddharth Raut, Mohit Awasthi

UP: Karan Sharma (captain), Aaqib Khan, Abhishek Goswami, Almas Shaukat, Yogendra Doyla, Priyam Garg, Jasmer Dhankhar, Aryan Juyal, Kartik Tyagi, Madhav Kaushik, Munindra Maurya, Mohsin Khan, Aishwarya Mourya, Akshdeep Nath, Shanu Saini, Samarth Singh, Sameer Choudhary, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Sharma, Rinku Singh, Purnank Tyagi, Upendra Yadav

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 live in India: UP vs Mumbai live streaming details

The Vijay Hazare Trophy live telecast in India will be available on television on the Star Sports Network. The UP vs Mumbai live streaming will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. To catch the UP vs Mumbai live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: UP vs Mumbai pitch report and weather forecast

Going by the four Vijay Hazare Trophy matches that have taken place at this venue, we expect this match to be a competitive one with a high score. The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi has proven to be an excellent one, with lots on offer for batsmen and good wicket-taking opportunities for bowlers, with an average of 14 wickets falling each match. Accuweather predicts no rain for this game. The temperature will be around 32°C, humidity at 52% and 58% cloud cover.

