Vintage Sreesanth Is Back, Sledges The Batsmen During Recent Warm-up Fixture

Shanthakumaran Sreesanth seems to be in the perfect frame of mind as he returns to competitive cricket after almost a gap of eight long years. With his eyes set on an international comeback and the 2023 ODI World Cup, Sreesanth is about to begin his second innings on the cricket field as he has been named in Kerala's squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament paving his way into the domestic circle.

Lately, the veteran pacer was seen sweating it out during a warm-up fixture and by the look of it, he might have rediscovered his rhythm with the ball in hand.

Sreesanth sweats it out during a warm-up game

Ahead of the upcoming domestic tournament, the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) had shared a video of the 37-year-old bowling during a warm-up fixture on their Youtube channel. In the video, the senior bowler can be seen keeping the batsmen guessing with his pace as well as accurate line & length. The 2011 World Cup winner can also be seen having a go at the batsmen as well where he does not hesitate to sledge them. The Kerala speedster was famous for getting under the batsmen's skin with his over the top celebrations during the early days of his cricketing career and that is exactly what he has done during the warm-up game as well. Apart from all these, Sree also managed to pick up a couple of wickets as well.

Take a look at Sreesanth's aggressive intent with the ball that eventually worked in his favour.

Sreesanth's cricketing career so far

S Sreesanth has been one of the finest pacers to have represented India at the highest level. He had played an integral part in the Men In Blue's ICC World T20 2007 triumph and the tri-series win in Australia during the 2007-08 season. He was also a part of the Indian squad that lifted their second World Cup in 2011 after a long wait of 28 years.

However, Sreesanth was subsequently handed a life ban by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to his alleged involvement in the spot-fixing scandal in IPL 2013. along with his Rajasthan teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan. The senior fast bowler played 27 Tests and 53 ODIs for India, taking 87 and 75 wickets respectively. He has also taken seven wickets in 10 T20 Internationals.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

The domestic T20 tournament, which was earlier postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will be played across seven venues under a biosecure environment. Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Vadodara, Kolkata, and Indore will host the league matches of the competition. The knockout fixtures will be played at the newly built Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. The T20 tournament is scheduled to be played from January 10 to 31.

