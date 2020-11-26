Virat Kohli Addresses Rohit's Inclusion In Squad, Says 'playing The Waiting Game'

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has said that there has been confusion and lack of information on the status of Rohit Sharma's injury when the top-ranked ODI batsman was asked why his limited-overs deputy did not travel with the team to Australia for the upcoming all-format series. India will be locking horns with Australia in the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. Rohit, who had led Mumbai to their record fifth IPL triumph in Dream11 IPL 2020 had suffered a hamstring injury during one of the league matches.

'Lack of clarity': Virat Kohli

Answering media queries online ahead of the ODI series, Kohli said Rohit was said to be unavailable before the selection committee meeting earlier this month.

"Before the selection meeting, we got a mail that he is unavailable, that he has picked up an injury during the IPL. It said that the pros and cons of the injury were explained to him and he understood and he was unavailable," Kohli said. "After that, he played in the IPL and we all thought he would be on that flight to Australia and we had no information on why he is not traveling with us. There has been no information, there has been a lack of clarity. We have been playing the waiting game," the Indian captain further added.

Rohit might have been roped in for the four-match Test series that gets underway on December 17 at the Adelaide Oval but. However, it has been learned that a 14-day quarantine (without training) would rule him out of the Test series. The 'Hitman' is currently doing his rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and as per reports, is still three weeks away from full match fitness.

Can India rediscover their rhythm in the 50-overs format?

Team India will be seen in action for the first time in almost nine months when they lock horns with the five-time world champions at the Sydney Cricket Ground this Friday. The Men In Blue had suffered a 3-0 whitewash in New Zealand earlier this year and they would be hoping to rediscover their rhythm in the 50-overs format by getting the better of the Aaron Finch-led side in their own backyard.

(With PTI inputs)

