'Virat Kohli Always Helps Me Get Clarity In My Thoughts': Suryakumar Yadav

In the Indian team, Surya has had the maximum impactful partnerships with none other than Kohli, and that has happened because of their deep understanding of each other's games.

"I feel we respect each other's game when we are batting together. For example, if I am getting few boundaries from one end, then he tries to rotate and to keep the intent to look for good shots," he gave a peek into their mindset.

"Obviously, at the same time my plans are very clear when I go in to bat. I look for boundaries, try and hit the gaps and run hard. You know, when you are batting with him, you have to run hard as well," he added.

On the day, Kohli helped him clear his thoughts about when to attack the Netherlands bowlers.

"He just clears your thoughts. I mean, when I was batting and when I was a little confused when I was inside, he was just coming up to me and telling me what delivery can you expect now from that bowler.

"So it's a very good camaraderie, and I'm really enjoying batting with him right now."

