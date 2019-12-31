Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Send Ubercool New Year Wish From Winter Wonderland

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has had quite a wonderful year as he ended the year the highest scorer across formats with 2,455 runs. From leading India to a wonderful win over Australia in Tests down under to registering India as the number one team in Tests, the skipper has also India to a successful beginning in the World Test Championship, all the while, breaking records on his way.

READ | Year In Review: Virat Kohli 'The King' On Field, Sourav Ganguly 'The Maharaj' Off It

'Happy New Year'

The Indian skipper, who is currently celebrating New Year with Anushka Sharma, took to social media on Tuesday to wish his fans a very Happy New Year. In the video posted by him, Kohli said, "Hey Guys, We are at this beautiful glacier so we thought we'd record an early New Year wish for you all. Happy New Year guys, lots of love." Anushka Sharma added, "I hope you all had a great 2019 and I pray that you have an even better 2020. Here is wishing you all a very Happy New Year from both of us."

READ | Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Turn Photographers For Each Other, Caption Will Melt Your Heart

'Best Photographer'

However, the swashbuckling batsman doesn’t give the title of the ‘best photographer’ to himself. He happily gives the title to the missus. Sharing an intense look as the Dil Dhadakne Do star took the camera, Virat captioned, “No stress about pictures when you’ve got the best photographer taking them for you 😃😍 @anushkasharma.”

READ | Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Turn Photographers For Each Other, Caption Will Melt Your Heart

While he loves to pose for Anushka, he also likes to candidly click the actor, even in moments that are not conventionally ‘photo-worthy.’ Sharing a pic of Anushka with an unintentional pout, he had the most adorable caption, “How can I not love this cute thing.”

Meanwhile, ‘Virushka’ is gearing up for the New Year by enjoying a holiday in Switzerland. Anushka Sharma shared some cosy pictures from their room, overlooking the beautiful Swiss Alps. They also enjoyed the local delicacy Fondue.

READ | Makhaya Ntini: It All Started From U-19 World Cup For Players Such As Kohli