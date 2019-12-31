Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Turn Photographers For Each Other, Caption Will Melt Your Heart

One is aware that not just on the cricket field, Virat Kohli is an ace with his selfie game too. While professionally, the best performer of a match usually gets a shoutout from the Captain with a selfie, personally, it’s wife and actor Anushka Sharma who enhances these selfies with her smile. Several selfies of the power couple have broken the Internet, right from the first one they had shared as a married couple.

However, the swashbuckling batsman doesn’t give the title of the ‘best photographer’ to himself. He happily gives the title to his ladylove. Sharing an intense look as the Dil Dhadakne Do star took the camera, Virat captioned, “No stress about pictures when you’ve got the best photographer taking them for you 😃😍 @anushkasharma.”

While he loves to pose for Anushka, he also likes to candidly click the actor, even in moments that are not conventionally ‘photo-worthy.’ Sharing a pic of Anushka with an unintentional pout, he had the most adorable caption, “How can I not love this cute thing.”

Here are the posts:

Meanwhile, ‘Virushka’ is gearing up for the New Year by enjoying a holiday in Switzerland. Anushka Sharma shared some cosy pictures from their room, overlooking the beautiful Swiss Alps. They also enjoyed the local delicacy Fondue. Moreover, their ‘lunch with a view’ would make couples want to book such a holiday package ASAP.

The duo had earlier shared pictures, enjoying skiiing in Gstaad. They had also met Anushka's Sui Dhaaga co-star Varun Dhawan, along with rumoured girlfriend Natasha Dalal in Gstaad and posed for a lovely selfie. Varun had termed the quartet as ‘mountain ke dost.’

