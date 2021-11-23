Last Updated:

'Mumbai Ki Billi': Virat Kohli Responds To Anushka Sharma's Comment On 'cool Cat' Post

Taking to Instagram, as Virat Kohli shared a glimpse of his practice session at the Cricket Club of India (CCI), he replied hilariously to Anushka's cute text.

Written By
Nehal Gautam
Virat Kohli

Image: Instagram/@virat.kohli/@anushkasharma


As Virat Kohli has been practising for the second Test versus New Zealand at the Cricket Club of India, Mumbai, he recently dropped in a glimpse of his practice session on social media. The moment he posted a couple of pictures of himself with a 'cool cat' at practice, he and Anushka Sharma shared a short yet crazy interaction in the comments section. Have a look - 

Virat Kohli turns poet in response to Anushka Sharma's response to his picture 

Virat Kohli recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures of himself in which he can be seen sitting on a chair in the middle of the stadium with a cat resting on his lap. In the caption, he stated, "A quick hello from a cool cat at practice" (sic) to which he received numerous reactions from fans and celebrities. Even his wife, Anushka Sharma took to his latest Instagram post and dropped in a Hello for the cat. In response to Anushka's Hello, Virat Kohli turned poetic and responded to it hilariously by stating "launda from dilli and mumbai ki billi" (a boy from Delhi and a cat from Mumbai).

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

On the other hand, many other celebrities namely Danish Sait, Rahul Narain Kanal, Ganesh Vanare, Rahl Chaudhari, and others took to Virat Kohli's Instagram post to greet Kohli and the cat and poured in love for them. Many fans also reacted to the pictures by dropping in hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section. Take a look at some of the reactions to Virat Kohli's latest Instagram pictures with a cat. 

READ | Anushka Sharma enjoys personalized coffee with Virat Kohli in UAE; 'We are so delicious'
Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma

 

Image: Instagram/@virat.kohli/@anushkasharma

READ | Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Vamika return from Dubai; See pics
READ | Anushka Sharma shares wonderful pool-side pics; Virat Kohli is all hearts
READ | Anushka Sharma is Virat Kohli's 'rock'; Latest goofy pic gets fans' attention, see here
Tags: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, cricket news
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com