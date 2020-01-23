Virat Kohli Ahead Of T20I Series With NZ: 'Not Seeking Revenge For World Cup 2019 Defeat'

Virat Kohli has made it clear that Team India are not seeking vengeance against Kane Williamson & Co. for the heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss in July last year. India who were considered as the red-hot favourites to lift the coveted trophy suffered an 18-run loss against the eventual runners-up at Manchester. Meanwhile, this was also legendary cricketer MS Dhoni's last appearance in Indian jersey as he has been on a sabbatical since then.

Revenge not on Virat Kohli's mind

"Even if you want to think of revenge, these guys are so nice you cannot get into that zone," said Kohli at the pre-match press conference."We get along really well with these guys and it's all about being competitive on the field. As I said in England, they are probably one side that has set the example for teams to play international cricket," said Virat Kohli. ''They obviously want to bring out the best they can in every ball and every game, they are intense in their body language, they are not nasty, they are not doing things which are not acceptable on the field. "It is not about any kind of revenge - it is two quality sides playing good cricket. It is a challenge to beat New Zealand here and we are totally up for it," he added.

India tour of New Zealand

The Virat Kohli-led side will be touring New Zealand where they are scheduled to play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches between January 24 to March 4, 2020. The two-match Test series will also be a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2019-21 where India is currently on top of the points table. However, it will be interesting to see whether Kohli & Co. can emulate their Test greatness overseas.

The Men In Blue will also be eyeing their maiden T20I series win in New Zealand. Even though India have beaten New Zealand in both Test and ODI series, the Black Caps have managed to get the better of them in the shortest format of the game. India failed to register T20I series wins over New Zealand during their previous visits in 2009 and 2019 respectively and therefore, they would be hoping to turn the tables on the hosts this time around.

(With PTI Inputs)