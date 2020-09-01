As IPL 2020 Nears, RCB Skipper Virat Kohli And Co. Sweat It Out In Dubai

As Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 nears, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli was seen sweating it out with his teammates in Dubai on Tuesday. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are ensuring that they leave no stone unturned in their preparations ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). After the completion of their six-day quarantine period, the Virat Kohli-led side wasted no time to get back into their training.

Taking to Twitter, Indian Premier League posted photos from the net session and wrote: A go at the nets in Dubai.

The team commenced their training program on Saturday, where skipper Virat Kohli was seen having a go at the nets. On the second day, many more players took part in the session, including AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Chris Morris, Umesh Yadav, Parthiv Patel and others.

The Virat Kohli-led side boasts of explosive batsmen such as Kohli, AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch whereas they also have proven bowlers such as Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini in their arsenal. Riding on all of such factors, Virat Kohli will be looking to clinch his maiden IPL title for his franchise.

RCB squad to adopt 'personalised training approach' in IPL 2020

The RCB squad has adopted a new personalised training approach for IPL 2020 during their three-week training camp at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai. In an official statement released by RCB, the franchise's head of cricket operations, Mike Hesson spoke about how a single training plan will not suit the players considering the current scenario as well as the player's mindset due to the pandemic.

The franchise's head coach, Simon Katich, also spoke about the training programme designed to ensure the player's bodies are prepared for the rigorous tournament and also enough time is provided to them to work on their skills. Split-group sessions have been designed by the management to ensure the same.

The tournament is scheduled to commence from September 19 and will stretch till November 10.

