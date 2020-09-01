IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Talks About Stepping Onto Cricket Field After A Long Break

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who will take charge of his Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a few weeks, shared his thoughts on stepping onto the cricket field after a long break. The right-handed batsman in an interview with RCB said that he "felt nervous and a bit jittery" when he came out for his first practice session on August 28. Kohli and his team took to the nets in Dubai to train for the first time after a five-month-long break from cricket due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Things were okay'

"Couple of months ago, you could not even imagine that you will have IPL firstly and then things started opening up and things started getting together. We saw other tournaments take place. So, we got a bit of confidence from that. Now when we had our practice session yesterday is the time I realized how long it's been. When I was heading to the practice session I felt nervous, I felt a bit jittery but things were okay," Kohli said in an interview with RCB, the excerpt from which was shared on the team's social media handle on August 31.

Teaser: Virat Kohli Exclusive Interview. @imVkohli shares his thoughts on stepping onto the cricket field after a long break and much more, on Bold Diaries! Head to the RCB App to watch the full interview. #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/lJbyFUwLyQ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 31, 2020

Kohli will be out in the park for two months from September 19 to November 10, leading his side in the IPL and hoping to win his first-ever trophy in the cash-rich tournament. Kohli was last seen in action against New Zealand in January in a two-match Test series which the Kiwis won 2-0. Kohli was supposed to lead his side against South Africa before the start of the IPL 2020 edition but the tournament was abandoned due to COVID-19. The IPL was also postponed and will now be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 onwards as the BCCI got a window following the cancellation of this year's T20 World Cup.

