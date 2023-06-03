Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Attend FA Cup Final, See Images

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were in attendance at the FA Cup final at Wembley when Manchester City took on Manchester United on Saturday. The prominent power couple received an invitation from Puma and Man City ahead of this coveted clash. Shubman Gill was also spotted alongside the power couple.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma attend FA Cup final

Both Virat and Anushka are Puma's brand ambassadors and they are currently with the Indian Cricket team, which will be engaged with Australia in the World Test Championship Final in Australia. Virat was wearing a brown jacket while Anushka donned a Puma black jacket. The three were sitting in the box entitled to the VIPs. India's rising cricketer Shubman Gill was also witnessed as a spectator of the coveted clash as he was seated beside the couple.

Virat's former colleague Yuvraj Singh was also present on the occasion, as he was also a part of the pre-match show by the broadcasters. The former RCB player had predicted a United victory, but his hopes were dashed as City defeated United to lift their second trophy of the season.

Ilkay Gundogan scored a brace for the English champions while Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot in the match.