"You Hit Sixes On Field And I...": Nikhat Zareen Points Out Similarity With Yuvraj Singh

Nikhat Zareen and Yuvraj Singh are both accomplished champions in their respective fields. Zareen is a two-time world boxing champion, while Yuvraj played a crucial role in India's victories in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 Cricket World Cup. During a recent promotional event where the two stars met, Zareen, who won the World Boxing Championships in 2022 and 2023, pointed out an interesting similarity between them.

"Aap field pe chakke maarte ho, main ring mein mukke marti hu (You hit sixes on the field, and I hit punches in the ring)," Zareen told Yuvraj in a video shared by Star Sports. "The similarity is that you won the World Cup in 2011, and in the same year, I won the Junior World Championship. So, there is a resemblance, right?" Zareen added. "But you have won the World Championship twice. So, you have gone the extra mile," Yuvraj responded.

Koi field pe chakke maar raha ho ya boxing ring main mukke. Ball ko boundary ke bahar bhej raha ho, ya phir goal ke andar..

Aao mil kar karein har Indian athlete ko cheer aur support on https://t.co/W2aeSpK3Pf#CheerForAllSports #CadburyDairyMilk pic.twitter.com/oG12H26lhx — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 16, 2023

Nikhat Zareen also reflected on her early days when she started taking up boxing seriously. "My first sparring session was with a boy. I got hit so badly that I had a black eye and a bleeding nose. My mother started crying when she saw me in that state. She told me, 'If something happens to you, who will marry you?' I told her, 'Don't worry, Mom. If I become famous, I'll have a long list of suitors.'"

Zareen picks her favourite IPL team

Zareen went on to reveal that MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings is her favourite IPL team. Yuvraj took a funny jibe at Zareen, saying, "Gujarat Titans are going to win the IPL." Zareen, in her reply, said, "We will see. Challenge accepted."

Speaking to Republic World after winning the World Championship, Zareen revealed her ultimate dream is to win the Olympic gold medal for India. She has already set her eyes on the 2024 Paris Olympics and the upcoming Asian Games.

"Yes, definitely. As I said, my ultimate dream is to win that Olympic medal for my country and Paris Olympics is always on my mind. But I always believe in going one step at a time. My focus was to defend my World Championships title and now that I have successfully won that, I will shift my focus to Asian Games. First I want to qualify for the Paris Olympics then I will start preparing for winning a medal at Paris Olympics."

Image: StarSports