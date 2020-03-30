Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Donate Undisclosed Amount To Prime Minister's Relief Fund

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc across the world. India is one of the countries which has severely been affected by the outbreak. There have been more than 1100 cases of people in India who have tested positive for the disease. Many celebrities are coming forward and donating generously to fight against COVID-19. Sports stars are also donating for the COVID-19 relief efforts in the country. Even the citizens are donating a significant amount to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and to their respective states’ Chief Minister's Relief Funds.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma donate PM's Relief Fund and Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund

The latest ones to join this list are power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Virat Kohli took to his official Twitter handle where he revealed that he along with wife Anushka Sharma are donating a certain amount to the PM CARES fund and the Maharashtra CM Relief Fund. Virat Kohli also hoped that their donation helps the fellow citizens in easing out their pain somehow. The couple hasn’t revealed the amount they donated to the relief funds.

Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 30, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar donation: The batting maestro makes a generous donation

Recently, Sachin Tendulkar also donated a whopping amount without really making a massive, public announcement on social media. The former India batsman donated ₹50 lakh to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Out of ₹50 lakhs, ₹25 lakh has been provided to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Maharashtra. The rest of the amount (₹25 lakh) will be given to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

IMAGE COURTESY: VIRAT KOHLI INSTAGRAM