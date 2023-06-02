Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma To Attend Manchester Derby At Wembley For FA Cup Final

The FA Cup match between Manchester City and Manchester United will have two special attendees, as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma would be gracing the iconic Wembley Stadium. One of India's power couples received the invitation on behalf of Puma and Manchester City to witness what is expected to be a nail-biting thriller. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Both Virat and Anushka happen to be the brand ambassador of Puma, who is the kit supplier of the English champions. Pep Guardiola's side is on the brink of a famous treble and securing the FA Cup title would only ease their burden ahead of the Champions League final.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to watch the FA Cup final

The Indian team has assembled in the United Kingdom to take part in the World Test Championship Final against Australia. The clash would begin on 7th June at the Oval and the men in blue remain the only team who has managed to grab a place in each edition of the WTC final.

Earlier, the Australian cricket team also paid a visit to Old Trafford during a Premier League clash against Fulham. Mitchell Marsh, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Alex Carey, and Marcus Harris were in attendance in the stands as the Red Devils came from behind to register a victory against Fulham in their final top-flight clash.

United has already lifted the Carabao Cup in this campaign, and the onus will be on Erik ten Hag's men to replicate a similar performance against their mighty opponents.

Kohli has registered 28 centuries and 28 half-centuries in the longest format at an average of 48.93. The former India skipper started off the year 2023 with an ODI century against Sri Lanka. He continued his brilliant performances in big events, being the second-highest run-scorer, and the highest-run scorer for India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

The Indian team will rely a lot on him in the WTC final who just had an impeccable IPL season, having garnered 639 runs in 14 matches.

With ANI inputs