With the WTC Final scheduled to start on Wednesday, June 7, India's training practice is in full swing. The picture of the playing XI is also seemingly not hard to guess. However, a position where a selection headache could churn out is the wicketkeeper's spot. As KL Rahul is not present in the squad and recuperating from an injury, the possible replacements are KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan. The cricket fraternity has been busy reasoning the selection of either man. The opinions haven't been unanimous till now.

The debate regarding who should make it to the cut between Ishan Kishan and KS Bharat has intensified as former India head coach Ravi Shastri earlier made his call. Harbhajan Singh has also joined in the debate and made his choice clear. When it comes to Test cricket, KS Bharat is more experienced than Ishan Kishan, who is yet to make his debut in the longest format of the game, however, the choice is not crystal clear. As per some of the knowers of the game, Kishan can come in and play the role that Rishabh Pant has played over the years. Ravi Shastri also did not make a clear choice, he varied his opinion to the number of seamers that England will play. Harbhajan Singh on the other hand did not take any such factors.

Also Read: 'No One Can Match The Kind Of Legacy He Is Going To Leave Behind': Ravi Shastri

Harbhajan Singh picks between KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan for the WTC final

In a conversation with Star Sports, Harbhajan Singh took the name of KS Bharat when asked to choose between him and Kishan. However, at the same time, Singh also communicated that his answer would have been different had BCCI put Wriddhiman Saha into consideration as well. "No, I don't think so. KS Bharat has been playing for India now. If it were Wriddhiman Saha, then I would say yes, play him. He has more experience and he's a better keeper. If KL Rahul was fit, I would've played him over KS Bharat as well."

So, with less than 5 days left before the start of the WTC final. what do you think who will make it to the playing XI between Ishan Kishan and KS Bharat? What do you think about India's chances in the WTC 2023 final? Let us know in the comments section.