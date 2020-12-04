Virat Kohli Backs Concussion Substitute Yuzi Chahal As India Go 1-0 Up In T20I Series

Indian skipper Virat Kohli backed leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who was roped in as a 'concussion substitute' for an injured Ravindra Jadeja during the 1st T20I against Australia at the Manuka Oval on Friday. The move worked well for the visitors as Yuzi finished his spell with figures of 3/25 from his overs. His scalps included the likes of the frontline batsmen-skipper Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, and Matthew Wade in the middle-order.

'Today, it worked for us'

"There were no plans of having Yuzi in the game. Concussion replacements are a strange thing. Today, it worked for us. Yuzi showed character to squeeze the opponents. I thought they had a great start. They were cruising. The batters offered us a few wickets. That is T20 cricket for you. In Australia, you need to play hard and show intensity till the end. He batted beautifully in the last game. Natarajan looks like he can improve a lot. Chahar bowled well as well. Chahal got us back in the game. Hardik's catch was a game-changer as well", said Kohli during the post-match interview.

Chahal, who was benched for this match, took the field as Jaddu's replacement after the southpaw had suffered a hamstring injury during the final over of the Indian innings. He was seen limping while running between the wickets after being struck by an awkward bouncer from Aussie pace spearhead Mitchell Starc. The Haryana cricketer was also adjudged the Man of the Match for his outstanding bowling performance.

READ: Yuzvendra Chahal Makes Huge Impact As Concussion Substitute, Rattles Australia's Top-order

India draw first blood

India posted a challenging total of 161/7 in their 20 overs after being asked to bat by the Australian skipper Aaron Finch riding on a stellar middle-order contribution from Ravi Jadeja who scored an unbeaten 23-ball 44 at a strike rate of 191.3

In reply, the hosts got off to a flying start as Finch and D'Arcy Short added 56 runs for the opening stand before the former departed. The Aussies then lost wickets at regular intervals as Smith and Glenn Maxwell were dismissed early. Short (34) and all-rounder Moises Henriques (30) tried their level best to keep Australia in the hunt, but once they fell, the tail-enders could not offer much resistance as they were eventually restricted to 150/7 as Kohli & Co. registered a 11-run win to draw first blood in the three-match series.

READ: 'Concussion Sub' Yuzvendra Chahal Trumps Australia, India Win First T20 By 11 Runs

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.