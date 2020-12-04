Yuzvendra Chahal Makes Huge Impact As Concussion Substitute, Rattles Australia's Top-order

As Yuzvendra Chahal replaced Ravindra Jadeja in the second innings of the first T20 against Australia at Canberra as a 'concussion substitute' on Friday, he did the trick with the ball in hand as he bamboozled two of Australia's destructive batsmen. He first accounted for skipper Aaron Finch before getting the big wicket of Steve Smith after the Aussies had got off to a flying start in their run chase of 162.

Chahal rattles the Australian top-order

Finch was threatening to take the game away from India and they desperately needed a wicket to come back in the contest and it was the concussion substitute Yuzi Chahal who got the job done for them in the eighth over. On the fourth delivery, the leggie tossed up on the off stump as the Aussie skipper decided to advance down the track only to get a top-edge as Hardik Pandya completed a brilliant diving catch at long-off.

In his very next over, he got the prized wicket of Steven Smith courtesy of a spectacular catch from Smith's Rajasthan team-mate Sanju Samson. The wrist-spinner had bowled a floated delivery on the middle stump as the elegant number three batsman decided to hit him out of the park. Unfortunately, he neither got the timing nor the distance and at one stage it appeared as if the ball would bounce in no man's land near the boundary. However, Samson runs ahead and takes a terrific catch at deep-mid-wicket as the hosts found themselves in a spot of bother after having lost two of their frontline batsmen.

Chahal roped in as concussion substitute

Coming on as a concussion substitute now allows Yuzvendra Chahal - the leg spinner - to bowl his quota of four overs which he would not have been able to, had he come in as an injury substitute. The availing of Chahal as a 'concussion substitute' has not gone down well with the Australian team with Head Coach Justin Langer arguing with the match referee regarding the same.

The Australian coach and captain Aaron Finch, seem to contend, that Jadeja had suffered an apparent hamstring injury during the first innings and hence, Chahal should not be allowed in as a concussion substitute. However, because Jadeja was hit once by Mitchell Starc's bouncer, the match referee has allowed Chahal as a concussion substitute. The concussion change does provide India with an added advantage as they will not be struggling to bowl the 4 overs that Jadeja was supposed to bowl had he not been injured.

