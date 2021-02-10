Virat Kohli Beats 'Adopted Son' MS Dhoni For Major All-time Test Cricket Record In Chennai

England trounced India by 227 runs in the first Test of the four-match series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Chasing a massive target of 420, Indian batsmen failed miserably on a Day 5 Chepauk wicket that turned and bounced like nobody's business. Barring Indian captain Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, none of the batters were able to survive on the tricky surface.

Virat Kohli becomes first Indian captain to register fifty-plus score in fourth innings at Chepauk

Gill also got out after scoring a well-made fifty but Kohli continued to fight the battle on his own while his partners kept changing. The Indian skipper scored a gritty 74 before he was cleaned up by a Ben Stokes ball that stayed considerably low. In the process, Kohli also became the first-ever Indian captain to score a 4th-innings fifty-plus score at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Prior to Kohli, the last captain from any country to do it was Sir Garfield Sobers who achieved the feat in 1967. Notably, none of the Indian captains so far in Test cricket have even crossed the score of 30 in the fourth innings at Chennai earlier (out of 12 innings). What's remarkable is that Chennai's 'Adopted Son' MS Dhoni, who captained India for almost a decade, was also unable to register a fifty plus score in the fourth innings at Chepauk.

Virat Kohli centuries

At the age of 32 itself, Virat Kohli has hit an astonishing 70 centuries and 109 half-centuries in international cricket. The Virat Kohli centuries count include the 43 tons he has scored in the format which puts him second in the list of most centuries in ODIs. Kohli also has 27 centuries in the longest format of the game. Notably, Kohli is the only batsman in the world right now with an average of more than 50 across all three formats.

Virat Kohli stats

The Virat Kohli stats in the last decade are simply astonishing. Kohli has featured in 88 Test matches and has amassed 7,401 runs at a brilliant average of 53.2. The right-hander has also scored 12040 and 2928 runs in 251 ODIs and 85 T20Is respectively.

India vs England 2nd Test details

Meanwhile, the second Test of the India vs England 2021 Test series will commence on Saturday, February 13 in Chennai. The live streaming of the second Test will begin at 9:30 AM. The India vs England 2nd Test will broadcast live on television on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 SD & HD and 1 Hindi SD and HD channels. The entire India vs England series will also be available as a live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The India vs England live scores and updates can be found on the websites and social media handles of the BCCI and England Cricket.

