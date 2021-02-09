Last Updated:

India Vs England 2021: Michael Vaughan Criticised For Degrading Virat Kohli's Captaincy

Michael Vaughan took a jibe at Virat Kohli and pointed out that this is the Indian captain's fourth successive loss in Test cricket while leading the side.

Written By
Jatin Malu
India vs England 2021

England trounced India by 227 runs in the first Test of the four-match series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The visitors had everything going their way right from the toss to the end of the match. After opting to bat first, England posted a mammoth 578 riding on the back of a sensational double ton by Joe Root.

ALSO READ | India vs England 2021: James Anderson's rippers send back Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane in one over: WATCH

Michael Vaughan takes sharp jibe at Virat Kohli's recent captaincy record

In response, India were bowled out for 337, thus conceding a massive 241-run lead. England decided against enforcing follow-on as they scored 178 and set India a target of 420. India were never really in the chase as they kept losing wickets regularly and were eventually dismissed for 192, thus handing England a comprehensive win.

Just as the game was nearing its finish, former England captain Michael Vaughan took to Twitter and heaped praise on England, while criticising India and in particular, Virat Kohli. In the tweet, Vaughan mentioned that India haven't been at their best because England haven't let them settle. Vaughan further heaped praise on the visitors saying that winning the toss was crucial but the way England used the toss to their advantage was commendable.

ALSO READ | India vs England 2021: Ajinkya Rahane's place in Indian team questioned after another failure in home Tests

Taking a dig at Virat Kohli, the Englishman also pointed out that this is Indian captain's fourth successive loss in Test cricket while leading the side. The last three losses include the one in Adelaide where India were bowled out for 36. Prior to that, India lost the two-match Test series 2-0 in New Zealand in February-March 2020.

As expected, Vaughan's tweet taking a dig at Kohli didn't go down well with Indian fans. Several reactions poured in as fans trolled and slammed the former cricketer for trying to create rifts within Indian cricket. Here's how fans reacted to Vaughan's tweet.

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag makes fun of Rohit Sharma-Rishabh Pant pose; leaves fans in splits

Michael Vaughan takes U-turn from his claim after England's dominant display

Ahead of the India vs England series, the former cricketer had once again predicted the outcome of the contest. Surprisingly, Vaughan spoke in India's favour saying that the hosts would win the series 3-0. Vaughan then went on to take a U-turn from his claim. After looking at the visitors' dominant display on Day 1 of the India vs England 1st Test, Vaughan put out a tweet saying that he wants to change his prediction.

Providing the reason for the same, Vaughan reckoned that the absence of Ravindra Jadeja in home conditions makes India weaker and gives England a sniff. He also pointed out that the visitors are playing some high-quality Test cricket.

England squad for India Tests 2021 (first 2 Tests): Joe Root (Captain), Ben Stokes (Vice-captain), Jos Buttler (Wicket-keeper), Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Dom Sibley, Jack Leach.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma photo from Chennai Test gives birth to comical memes online

SOURCE: MICHAEL VAUGHAN INSTAGRAM/ BCCI TWITTER

 

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND