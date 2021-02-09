India Vs England 2021: Michael Vaughan Criticised For Degrading Virat Kohli's Captaincy

England trounced India by 227 runs in the first Test of the four-match series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The visitors had everything going their way right from the toss to the end of the match. After opting to bat first, England posted a mammoth 578 riding on the back of a sensational double ton by Joe Root.

Michael Vaughan takes sharp jibe at Virat Kohli's recent captaincy record

In response, India were bowled out for 337, thus conceding a massive 241-run lead. England decided against enforcing follow-on as they scored 178 and set India a target of 420. India were never really in the chase as they kept losing wickets regularly and were eventually dismissed for 192, thus handing England a comprehensive win.

Just as the game was nearing its finish, former England captain Michael Vaughan took to Twitter and heaped praise on England, while criticising India and in particular, Virat Kohli. In the tweet, Vaughan mentioned that India haven't been at their best because England haven't let them settle. Vaughan further heaped praise on the visitors saying that winning the toss was crucial but the way England used the toss to their advantage was commendable.

Taking a dig at Virat Kohli, the Englishman also pointed out that this is Indian captain's fourth successive loss in Test cricket while leading the side. The last three losses include the one in Adelaide where India were bowled out for 36. Prior to that, India lost the two-match Test series 2-0 in New Zealand in February-March 2020.

India haven’t been good at all but it’s been because England haven’t allowed them to be ... Winning the toss is big but winning it and using it like England have is the match winner ... btw this is going to be Virats 4th consecutive loss as a Test captain !! #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 9, 2021

As expected, Vaughan's tweet taking a dig at Kohli didn't go down well with Indian fans. Several reactions poured in as fans trolled and slammed the former cricketer for trying to create rifts within Indian cricket. Here's how fans reacted to Vaughan's tweet.

Haha Englishman trying to divide and rule. Don't worry lad. This will not work. And India is the best test team in the world never forget that. Your team can't even imagine in dreams winning in Australia. — varun jain (@varunj336) February 9, 2021

Now, I have hope of a 2-1 scoreline.

BTW, @MichaelVaughan : you could have been a brilliant colonial master. Divide and Rule comes naturally to you. — Harish Rao (@simpleharish) February 9, 2021

I’ll get my excuses in first, then I’ll compliment England on winning. Top darts there raj — Prich (@boney75) February 9, 2021

Chacha, your predictions always go opposite. Thank you so much for this one as well. It is always said, the game isn't over till the last ball. So hold your horses for now, don't want your words come back to haunt u and u might have to eat them again like before. — Ankit Mehta (@SaviourDeGea01) February 9, 2021

You are too bad at making predictions...you should have done away with your predictions after #INDvsAUS series🙄 — sajjan singh virol (@SajjansinghV) February 9, 2021

Michael Vaughan takes U-turn from his claim after England's dominant display

Ahead of the India vs England series, the former cricketer had once again predicted the outcome of the contest. Surprisingly, Vaughan spoke in India's favour saying that the hosts would win the series 3-0. Vaughan then went on to take a U-turn from his claim. After looking at the visitors' dominant display on Day 1 of the India vs England 1st Test, Vaughan put out a tweet saying that he wants to change his prediction.

Providing the reason for the same, Vaughan reckoned that the absence of Ravindra Jadeja in home conditions makes India weaker and gives England a sniff. He also pointed out that the visitors are playing some high-quality Test cricket.

Think I may need to change my series prediction ... !!! #India without @imjadeja in these conditions gives England a sniff ... Plus this England Test team are playing high quality Test cricket !!! #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 6, 2021

England squad for India Tests 2021 (first 2 Tests): Joe Root (Captain), Ben Stokes (Vice-captain), Jos Buttler (Wicket-keeper), Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Dom Sibley, Jack Leach.

