Virat Kohli continued his blistering form in 2023 as he scored his second century of the year in the second WI vs IND Test. Kohli scored his century in 180 balls against West Indies at the Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain. Kohli has now reached 29 Test centuries in 111 Test matches and now is the first person to hit a ton in his 500th international match. He has also gone past Sachin Tendulkar's century record after 500 matches.

Virat Kohli will go down as one of the greatest to have played the game of cricket and there are no doubts about it. The 2nd Test match between India and West Indies is the 100th match between both these nations. This historic Test match also marked Virat Kohli's 500 international matches in Indian colours.

IND vs WI live: Kohli continues to pile on the runs

So far Kohli has scored over 25,000 international runs for India and he will certainly aim to score more and be at his best so that he can help India lift the 2023 ODI World Cup, the marquee ICC event that is being touted to be his last.