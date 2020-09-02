Virat Kohli Becomes India's Most Successful Test Captain On Sep 2, 2019; Watch Video

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the greatest modern-day batsmen in the world. In December 2014, he was handed over the Test captaincy of the national side after outgoing captain MS Dhoni announced his retirement from the format. While MS Dhoni himself created a new benchmark as India’s Test captain during his playing days, his successor Virat Kohli even managed to surpass the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman in terms of number of Test wins recorded as skipper.

Virat Kohli’s landmark Test win as captain completes one year

On September 2, 2019, Virat Kohli surpassed MS Dhoni’s 27 Test wins as Indian skipper. The historic occasion occurred at the Sabina Park in Kingston during the second Test of India’s tour of West Indies between August and September. On the back of some powerful performances from Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli and co. defeated the hosts in the second Test by 257 runs to wrap up the series 2-0.

The win was Virat Kohli’s 28th as Indian Test captain and to date, the cricketer has now stretched his tally to 33 wins from 55 matches. MS Dhoni, who captained India between 2008 and 2014, led India to 27 wins and 18 defeats out of 60 matches. Prior to MS Dhoni, it was Sourav Ganguly who held the Indian record with 22 wins out of 49 matches between 2000 and 2005.

Virat Kohli-led India crushes West Indies by 257 runs in September 2019, watch highlights

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni in IPL 2020

Both Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are slated to represent their respective franchises as captains in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. While Virat Kohli is signed on to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), MS Dhoni will be returning to the field as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper after announcing his retirement from international cricket in August. The IPL 2020 season is scheduled to commence from September 19 and it will be played till November 10 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

