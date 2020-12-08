Virat Kohli Deposits Daniel Sams Into The 'Sydney Night Sky' During The Indian Chase

Virat Kohli rediscovered his rhythm with the bat during the third and final T20I against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday. However, what really stood out here was that of him hitting Daniel Sams for a huge six that had a lot of power in it at the same time was also a delight to watch.

'Sydney night sky!'

This happened in the 16th over of the Indian run chase that was bowled by the left-arm pacer Daniel Sams. India had to make most of their opportunities in the death overs in order to chase down the 187-run target successfully and Kohli decided to take matters into his hands. On the second delivery, Sams had bowled a slower delivery on the line off middle and off stump as Virat flicked him for a huge six over mid-wicket and at first, it appeared that the ball would travel a long way and make its way in the stands only to be struck on the hoarding outside the boundary line.

The video of the Indian skipper's wonderful six was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle and it was captioned as 'High into the Sydney night sky!'

READ: Harsha Bhogle Backs Virat Kohli's Late DRS Appeal In 3rd T20I, Says 'there Was No Timer'

Virat Kohli falls short of a maiden T20I ton

The Indian captain played a few delightful strokes by hitting the Australian bowlers to all parts of the ground. When the visitors had lost their top-order with just 100 runs on the board, it was the captain who led the team from the front and kept them in the hunt in this challenging run chase.

However, with the asking rate getting steeper, the batting megastar had to play big shots regularly and in the end perished just 15 runs short of what would have been his maiden ton in the shortest format. His stay at the crease was cut short courtesy of a brilliant catch from Sams himself at deep point off Andrew Tye in the penultimate over.

The number three batsman walked back for a brilliant 61-ball 85 at a strike rate of 139.34 including four boundaries and three maximums. Kohli's wicket proved to be the turning point as the lower order could not offer much resistance and the visitors were restricted to 174/7 in their 20 overs.

The Aussies managed to salvage pride by as they won the dead-rubber contest by 12 runs.

READ: Daniel Sams Takes A Juggling Catch On The Rebound To Dismiss An In-form Shikhar Dhawan

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.