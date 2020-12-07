Virat Kohli Becomes The Only Indian Captain To Register T20I Series Wins In SENA Countries

Virat Kohli has now become the first Indian captain to win a T20I series in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand & Australia) after Team India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday night riding on power-hitter Hardik Pandya's stellar cameo in the death overs.

By the virtue of this win, Virat has also become the first international captain to register a series win in Australia across formats (India had won their maiden Test & bilateral series Down Under under Kohli's captaincy during their last visit in the 2018/19 season).

Which all captains have achieved this feat?

Apart from the Indian skipper, ex- Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis is the only other skipper to have registered this feat by registering wins across all formats on Australian soil in 2018. However, South Africa's T20I win had come in a one-off affair instead of a full series.

Winning T20I series in SENA countries

While Kohli has become the first skipper to register wins in the shortest format in SENA countries. Surprisingly, it is a record that even his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni has failed to achieve in his successful captaincy career. MSD had led the Men In Blue to series wins in Australia and South Africa but could not help his team emerge triumphant in England and New Zealand respectively.

Virat Kohli's successful T20I triumphs in SENA countries

Kohli who was India's Test skipper from late 2014 was made the full-time captain in January 2017. He led India to a T20I series triumph on South African soil in February 2018 (2-1). A few months later, Kohli & Co. beat England 2-1 in the three-match series.

The year 2020 has been a good one for the Men In Blue in the game's shortest format. The Virat Kohli-led side had handed a 5-0 whitewash to New Zealand in their own backyard at the beginning of this year and have recently defeated the Aussies Down Under (2-0) with the dead-rubber 3rd T20I scheduled to be played on Tuesday at the SCG.

