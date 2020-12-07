IND Vs AUS 2020: Justin Langer Gives Update On Possibility Of Steve Smith's Captaincy

India defeated Australia by six wickets at the Sydney Cricket Ground to seal the ongoing three-match T20I series with a game to spare. Australia’s regular white-ball captain Aaron Finch was ruled out of the match due to his glute injury, thus allowing dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade to take over the leadership role. Interestingly, Steve Smith, who was stripped of his captaincy as part of his two-year leadership ban in March 2018, is now eligible to lead Australia again.

IND vs AUS 2020: Virat Kohli and co. pocket series at Sydney Cricket Ground

A well deserved Man of the Match award for @hardikpandya7 for his match-winning knock of 42*#TeamIndia take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three match T20I series.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/mlC3e3RSN9 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 6, 2020

Also Read | Adam Gilchrist Apologises To Indians On Twitter After BIG Mohammed Siraj Goofup On-air

IND vs AUS 2020: Justin Langer says its “too soon” for Steve Smith to return as captain

When asked about why was Steve Smith not considered to fill in as captain in place of an injured Finch, Australian head coach Justin Langer said that they have “many options” available already. While interacting with Fox Sports after the second IND vs AUS 2020 T20I, Langer added that there is still a “bit of a process” they need to go through before appointing Smith as full-time captain again. He also acknowledged the cricketer’s role in the side, saying he did a “brilliant job” during his leadership days.

Recalling the standing ovation Steve Smith received from the English crowd in 2019, Justin Langer said that the cricketer is doing all the “right things” to show leadership traits, even without having the title. Here is a detailed look at what the Australian national coach had to say about Steve Smith’s possibility of resuming captaincy ahead of their high-profile Test summer against the visiting Indian team.

Steve Smith may return to a captaincy role in the future, but it's still too soon, according to Justin Langer #AUSvIND https://t.co/yCpIkbz9f1 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 7, 2020

Also Read | 1st Warm-Up: Umesh, Ashwin Make Their Case, Green Ton Takes Aus A To 286/8

Statistical overview ahead of IND vs AUS 2020 Tests: Steve Smith hundreds vs India

Regardless of whether or not he is donning the leadership hat, Steve Smith is still a prolific batsman against India, especially in Test match cricket. In 10 matches against India, he has scored 1,429 runs at a staggering average of 84.06. The Steve Smith hundreds vs India section in Tests composes of seven tons, with his best performance being 192.

A look into Steve Smith career stats

The Steve Smith career stats in Test cricket makes for a staggering read. In 73 Tests, the right-handed batsman has compiled 7,227 runs. His career average of 62.84 is currently the best in the world among contemporary cricketers with more than 2,000 Test runs. The 31-year-old has scored 26 centuries and 29 half-centuries in the process.

Also Read | Mohammed Siraj Dismisses Travis Head, Fans Demand Pacer's Inclusion In Test Team

India vs Australia 3rd T20I live streaming details

For India vs Australia 3rd T20I live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 3rd T20I will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The match is scheduled to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday, December 8 and the action is slated to commence from 1:40 pm IST onwards.

Also Read | ICC Slammed On Twitter For Tweet On R Ashwin Wearing Cap While Bowling

Image source: cricket.com.au

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.