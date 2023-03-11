Virat Kohli Makes Ishan Kishan Laugh Uncontrollably, Fans Try To Decipher Conversation

On Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Virat Kohli's unbeaten 59 helped the home side finish the day on 289/3. Earlier, Shubman Gill smashed a magnificent century to his name. Despite Kohli and Gill's efforts, India are still trailing by 191 runs in the first innings with two days of play remaining.

After Cheteshwar Pujara's dismissal just before Tea, Kohli looked to be in good form as he came to bat. Shubman Gill, who scored 128 and shared a 58-run partnership with Kohli for the third wicket, was eventually dismissed in the final session. However, Kohli batted through the entire third session and looked comfortable against bowlers like Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, and Matthew Kuhnemann.

WATCH: Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli's fun moment

During the day, there were several moments that caught the attention of netizens, including a funny banter between Kohli and Ishan Kishan, who where both were caught laughing in camera during the morning session. A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The video shows Kishan laughing uncontrollably apparently at Kohli's jokes.

Netizens tried to decipher the conversation between the cricketers. Here are some of the best reactions:-

Me with my friend laughing on our life choices 🙂😭 pic.twitter.com/wqnlueaKIK — 🪶. (@omg_bro_wtf) March 11, 2023

Ishan - mujhe to test mai chance hi nahi milta, sarfaraz Khan bhi bahar baitha hai

Virat - meri to 4 saal se 22 ki average hai , phir bhi team mai hu

Rahul ki bhi average mujhse jyada thi,

Phir bhi use nikal diya 🤣

Ishan - 😂😂 — Aditya (@Aditya240606) March 11, 2023

Ishan to Kohli - mast 15 Cr ka chuna lagaya — ᦓꪖꪀᦔꪗ (@imDarkRanger) March 11, 2023

Kohli's half-century in the ongoing Test came after a gap of 14 months, with his last fifty coming against South Africa in January 2022. Despite his efforts, India still have a long way to go to catch up to Australia's first-innings score. Australia posted 480 runs on the board thanks to centuries from Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green.

Earlier in the day, Gill forged a crucial partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara as the duo put on 113 runs together on the board. Pujara, however, was dismissed LBW for 42 off 121 balls by Todd Murphy. Kohli then joined Gill in the middle and scored 58 runs with him before the latter was trapped by Nathan Lyon.

Ravindra Jadeja and Kohli then forged an unbeaten partnership of 44 runs before the umpires called stumps. They resume batting for India on Day 4 of the match. Also, note that this is the first Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series that has gone into the fourth day.

