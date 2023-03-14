Virat Kohli Bumps Into ‘Kala Chashma’ Fame Norway Dance Group In Mumbai; Shares Pic

The Norwegian dance crew 'The Quick Style,' which impressed the entire world with its performance on the Bollywood song Kala Chashma, is currently touring India. The group members shared the news of their visit with fans on social media a couple of days ago. Meanwhile, former India cricket team captain Virat Kohli met the dance group on Tuesday and shared a picture on his official Twitter handle.

Kohli turned to Twitter to upload a picture with The Quick Style dance group. He shared the photo with a caption, "Guess who I met in Mumbai." The photo appears to have been taken at a studio in the Bollywood city, where Kohli flew immediately after the end of the 4th Test match against Australia on Monday. Kohli has some commercial commitments to fulfill before the start of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Guess who I met in mumbai 🔥👀 @TheQuickstyle pic.twitter.com/wbHcM6JRo9 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 14, 2023

The Quick Style dance group became a viral sensation after their performance on various Bollywood songs including Kala Chashma. They recently uploaded a video of themselves shaking the legs on Jehda Nasha. Upon their visit to India, the group also visited the office of Meta in Mumbai, where they interacted with creators from all over the country.

Kohli scores his 28th Test ton

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, recently finished a four-match Test series against Australia, where he scored the most number of runs for India. Kohli ended his long-awaited century drought in Test cricket with a brilliant 186 off 364 balls in the final match in Ahmedabad. This was Kohli's first Test century in more than three years. His last Test hundred came in a pink-ball Test against Bangladesh in November 2019.

With the century on Sunday, Kohli broke multiple records in the format. He became India's highest run-scorer in World Test Championship history. He also equalled former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar's record for joint second-most centuries against Australia in Tests. He is only behind the legendary Sachin Tendulkar on the list. Kohli will next be seen in a three-match ODI series against the Aussies.

Image: Twitter/TheQuickStyle