Brad Hogg Reignites Sachin Tendulkar Vs Virat Kohli Debate After India Vs Australia Series

Brad Hogg, former Aussie spinner, has advised against comparing Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar as the game of cricket has evolved significantly over the years. Although Test cricket is still highly regarded, it is undeniable that the quantity of red-ball matches being played has decreased due to the rise of T20 cricket and franchise-based leagues. Sachin Tendulkar's record of playing 200 Tests for India is unlikely to be surpassed by any cricketer who has debuted since the emergence of T20 cricket.

In contrast, Kohli, despite playing consistently for India in Test matches for over a decade now, has only been able to take part in half the number of games that Tendulkar played. Hogg believes that comparing Kohli and Tendulkar is pointless, and instead, he backed Kohli to perform well in the upcoming World Test Championship Final.

"Hopefully, we see the best of Kohli again. I think that there was too much pressure on Kohli in the last 2-3 years. The COVID, captaincy, and more cricket being played. Don't compare him with Sachin Tendulkar, because he was able to play more Test matches, and did not have to play IPL for most part of his career. I also think he is going to make a big one in the WTC Final as well," Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

Kohli smashed his 28th Test century on Sunday while batting against Australia in the 4th Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 34-year-old smashed 186 off 364 deliveries and helped India post a mammoth total on the board. This was Kohli's first century in red-ball cricket in more than three years.

Records Kohli broke in the 4th Test

With this century, Kohli broke multiple records in the longest format of the game. Kohli has now become India's highest run-scorer in World Test Championship history. The 34-year-old now has 1803 runs from 31 matches which he has scored at an average of 36.79. Kohli also registered his highest individual score against Australia in Test cricket. The former India skipper is now the highest run-scorer for India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He has amassed 297 runs from four matches at an average of 49.50. Earlier, Kohli equaled Sunil Gavaskar's record for the joint second-most tons by an Indian player against Australia, trailing only Sachin Tendulkar.

Image: PTI