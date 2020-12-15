Virat Kohli Climbs To 2nd Spot In Latest ICC Test Rankings, 2 Indians In Top-10

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has climbed to the second spot in the latest ICC Test Rankings for batsmen. Both Kohli and his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson were tied at the second spot earlier with 886 points apiece but the batting sensation has now consolidated the second place. Meanwhile, two of Team India's Test specialists have also found their names in the top-10.

Kohli climbs to second spot, Rahane & Pujara in top-10

Virat Kohli clinched the second spot with 886 rating points while Williamson has dropped to third place with 887 points in his tally. India's number three batsman in red-ball cricket Cheteshwar Pujara takes the seventh spot with 766 points whereas, Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane occupies the 10th position with 726 points. Australian batting sensation Marnus Labuschagne (827) and, and Pakistani skipper Babar Azam (797) have made it to the fourth and fifth spots respectively.

Australia's explosive opening batsman David Warner (793), star English all-rounder Ben Stokes (760) and, his team-mate as well as Test captain Joe Root (738) occupy the sixth, eighth and, ninth positions respectively.

Elegant Australian batsman Steve Smith has retained the 'Numero Uno' spot with 911 points and he will look to consolidate the top spot in the upcoming four-match Test series against India that gets underway on December 17 at the Adelaide Oval.

Virat Kohli looks to sign off on a high

The 'Captain Fearless' who has not hit a single century in 2020 will be hoping to make amends in the D/N Test and sign off on a high by breaching the three-figure mark this time around.

The Indian captain will not be able to dethrone Smith from the ICC Test Rankings for batsmen in this series as the elegant Australian number three batsman is available for all four Tests, unlike VK who will be returning back to India on paternity leave after the conclusion of the first Test as he and his better half Anushka Sharma are expecting the birth of their first child in January.

Nonetheless, it remains to be seen whether the 32-year-old can give the New South Wales cricketer a run for his money in two innings before he heads back to India.

(Image Courtesy: AP)

