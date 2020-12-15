Peter Siddle Registers First Five-wicket Haul In BBL 2020/21, Picks Up 5/16 Against Hobart

It seems that Peter Siddle is already on a roll in the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League (BBL). He has already managed to pick up six scalps from two matches and is currently the second-leading wicket-taker of the tournament behind Sydney Sixers' Ben Dwarshuis who leads the table with seven wickets in two games. Siddle who had finished the last match with figures of 1/29 against the Hobart Hurricanes in the last game ended up registering a fifer against the same opposition during their reverse fixture clash on Tuesday.

READ: Yuvraj Singh Awaiting Sourav Ganguly's Approval For Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy Comeback?

Peter Siddle registers a Fifer

Adelaide skipper Alex Carey won the toss and elected to bowl first at the University of Tasmania Stadium (UTAS) on Tuesday and Peter Siddle made the new ball do the talking beautifully when he was given the ball in the second over. He first had the Australian T20I specialist D' Arcy Short caught behind for just a couple of runs to his name. The veteran pacer then accounted for the Hurricanes' strong middle-order and the lower order by dismissing the likes of Mac Wright, Tim David, James Faulkner, and the number 11 batsman Riley Meredith to complete his five-wicket haul.

The fast-medium bowler finished his spell with figures of 5/16 from his 3.3 overs at an economy rate of 4.57. At the same time, the 36-year old also became the first bowler to register a fifer in this season of the Big Bash League.

Watch the video of Siddle's five-wicket haul here:

5-16!



AKA Peter Siddle's best EVER Big Bash figures 🖐 #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/zxqp9sybsm — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 15, 2020

READ: Sreesanth To Play Alongside Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa On Comeback In Mushtaq Ali Trophy?

Adelaide Strikers look to avoid reverse fixture loss

The Strikers suffered a close 11-run loss in the reverse fixture clash against the Hurricanes a couple of days ago at the Blundstone Arena and they would be looking to settle scores on Tuesday. Hobart were bundled out for 146 in the final over courtesy of a fifer from Peter Siddle. In reply, Adelaide have breached the 50-run mark with captain Carey leading his team from the front in this run chase after having lost their top two batsmen with just nine runs on the board.

READ: Inzamam Ul Haq Slams Ex-teammate Waqar Younis For Babar Azam Injury Comments: WATCH

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.