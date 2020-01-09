Virat Kohli Craves For His Cheat Food 'Chole Bhature' While Batting In The Nets

Virat Kohli will be oozing with confidence as India head into the third and final T20I at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday after having won the previous encounter quite convincingly. However, ahead of the final match, Kohli seemed to be craving for what is his cheat food Chole Bhature.

While Virat Kohli was sweating in out in the nets ahead of the final T20I against Sri Lanka, it seemed like he wanted to have his cheat food which is Chole Bhature. This was in reference to his concentration level when the ball was coming out of the bowler's hand during batting practice. The Indian skipper took to social media and wrote that the ball bowled from the bowler's hand and Chole Bhature for a cheat meal deserve the same kind of focus.

Ball out of the Bowlers hand and Chholle Bhature for a cheat meal deserve the same kind of focus. 👀😄 pic.twitter.com/ctEs96bvQa — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 9, 2020

Even the fans were really impressed with the batting megastar's good sense of humor. Here's what they had to say.

Virat Kohli's love for Chole Bhature

A couple of years ago, during an episode of popular anchor Gaurav Kapoor's talk show named 'Breakfast with Champions', the Indian captain went on to reveal that Chole Bhature is his cheat meal and that Ram’s Chole Bhature in Rajouri Garden is where he has them. Kohli also added that he goes to the shop for having it instead of taking it home the reason being that by the time he reaches home, it is not a bhatura anymore and it feels like a stale bread.

Who will have the last laugh?

Sri Lanka were restricted to 142/9 in their 20 overs courtesy of a disciplined bowling effort by the Indian bowlers. In reply, openers Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul added 71 runs for the opening wicket. After the duo was dismissed, skipper Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer steadied the ship for the hosts. Iyer scored an important 34 while Kohli remained unbeaten on a 17-ball 30 at a strike rate of 176.47 including a boundary and a couple of maximums as the Men In Blue got across the line by seven wickets with over a couple of overs to spare to go 1-0 up in the three-match T20I series.

The third and final T20I will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday. The first game at Guwahati was washed away due to rain which means if India win the third match then they will win the series and if Sri Lanka win then the series will be leveled.

