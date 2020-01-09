Love The Effort: Fans Awestruck But Divided On Rules At Boundary Catch Dreams Are Made Of

Matt Renshaw, who had prevented a certain six courtesy of an extraordinary effort on the long-on boundary also succeeded in getting rid of the batsman after he had thrown the ball towards Tom Banton who managed to hold on to the catch. Even though Wade had to walk back to the pavilion he was not out as per the rules of the game.

WATCH: Big Bash boundary catch causes cricket law confusion

Even the netizens were of the opinion that the decision should have gone in the batsman's favour considering the fact that it is the batsmen who are given the benefit of doubt in such a scenario. Here are some of the reactions.

There was a long video review that had taken place in order to get conclusive evidence of the catch. However, since Matthew Wade had already walked off, the third umpire decided to rule him out.

Watch the entire video here.

This is genuinely blowing our mind. After all that, Matthew Wade is GONE!



What a @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/vT3BtmYGU8 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 9, 2020

BBL: Matthew Wade dismissed after a spectacular effort from Matt Renshaw; watch

What does the law say?

The 2017 update to the laws included a provision for boundaries and "airborne fielders".Lord's, home of the MCC who act as cricket's rule-makers, tweeted that "Under Law 19.5, the catch is deemed lawful." The law says: "A boundary will also be given if a fielder in contact with the ball makes contact with any object grounded beyond the boundary, including another fielder."

The Lord's tweet explained that "the key moment is when he first touches the ball, which is inside the boundary.

READ: Ravi Shastri makes a huge statement about MS Dhoni's future, here's what he said

Here's how the commentators reacted

''If he is touching the ground at all while he is out definitely not out. Now, all we need to know from here is is he allowed to do this? Because at no stage is the ball coming in contact with the player touching the outside of the field. Oh! Wade's walking. That is a magnificent thinking and execution from Matthew Renshaw'', said the commentators on air.

Even the third umpire had given the benefit of doubt to the batsman. Nonetheless, as Wade had already walked away, he changed the decision.

''Thank you. I have a decision. Will be not out. Repeat not out'', said the third umpire.

WATCH: MS Dhoni gets pelted with snowballs by daughter Ziva, then they build a snowman