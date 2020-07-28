Indian Skipper Virat Kohli Decodes His Mantra Of Facing A Bowler While He Is On Strike

Virat Kohli has said that he analyses everything about the bowler while getting ready to face the ball. Virat is arguably the best batsman of this generation as he has already achieved the 'Numero Uno' spot across formats. He is currently the top-ranked ODI and second-ranked Test batsman in the ICC Rankings. The Indian skipper has amassed over 20,000 international runs and also boasts of having scored 70 international centuries.

The batting megastar was talking to Indian Test opener Mayank Agarwal in the Latest Episode of the 'Open nets with Mayank' when the skipper was asked about his one ball routine or how he gets ready to face the next ball.

'I analyse everything about the bowler': Virat Kohli

"I analyse everything about the bowler. If he had bowled a certain kind of delivery what was his body language at that time, was something different from his run-up or something was different with his wrist. Is he holding the ball in a different way? I have done that many times," said Indian skipper during the candid chat with Mayank. "And that's a very amazing feeling when the bowler bowls where you had thought and then you smash it out of the park. Also for that, you need to be aware of what might he bring. When you are too focused on your fears you cannot notice anything you are just worried about 'out nhi hona'. But when you are ready the fear goes away and you think how can I make the use of what best in front of me to come on top in this situation," he added.

Virat Kohli's successful journey so far

Virat Kohli is one of the best batsmen of this generation. He had first burst onto the scene just months after leading India to U-19 World Cup triumph in 2008. He has scored 7223 runs in 85 Tests, 11867 runs in 248 ODIs, and 2794 runs in 82 T20Is. Kohli (43) needs just seven more tons to get past his idol Sachin who has 49 tons in the 50-overs format. The Indian skipper had surpassed the likes of Tendulkar and Caribbean legend Brian Lara to become the only player in the history of the game to score 20,000 runs in international cricket. Virat Kohli had achieved this feat during World Cup 2019.

The batting megastar will next be seen in action during IPL 2020 where he will be leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB will be hoping to win their maiden IPL crown after faltering at the final hurdle in the 2009, 2011, and, 2016 editions respectively. The 13th edition of the cash-rich event will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 8.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be announcing the complete fixtures of the tournament this week.

READ: 'Babar's Time Will Come Too': R Ashwin On The Youngster's Comparison With Virat Kohli

(Image Courtesy: AP)

(With ANI Inputs)