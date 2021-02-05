Virat Kohli Denies Rohit Sharma Rift By Claiming Batsman Will Open In All 4 England Tests

The India vs England 1st Test match went underway on Friday at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Prior to the match, Indian captain Virat Kohli gave some updates regarding the Indian line-up during a pre-match virtual press conference. He revealed that the team management is looking to continue with Rohit Sharma and recent debutant Shubman Gill at the top of the order in Tests.

Also Read | Nasser Hussain Predicts Big Way England Can Put India Into Chaos Thanks To Ajinkya Rahane

Virat Kohli reveals India’s opening combination ahead of India vs England 1st Test

On Thursday, February 4, Virat Kohli attended the pre-match virtual press conference. He said that the team is looking forward to Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill “playing all Tests” against England to “give us good starts like they did in Australia”. Kohli praised both Sharma and Gill, saying that they got India in strong positions in Australia with their solid starts at the top of the order. The Indian captain stated that the team is expecting more “good starts from them in all the matches they play” going ahead.

Shubman Gill made his Test debut at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in December 2020. However, the youngster was paired alongside veteran Rohit Sharma from the next Test onwards at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The duo put on stands of 70 and 71 at the SCG, however, they failed to get going in the series-decider at The Gabba.

Also Read | India Vs England: How James Anderson Matches Up To Glenn McGrath And Dale Steyn In Asia

Virat Kohli backs Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill to open in all Tests, watch video

Also Read | 'Pujara Will Be A Huge Wicket': Root Acknowledges England's Daunting Task Ahead Of Tests

India vs England 1st Test updates

Before the commencement of the India vs England 1st Test action in Chennai, England captain Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat first. The visitors made full use of the opportunity as they ended Day 1 at 263-3 in 89.3 overs. They were once reduced to 63-2, however, a defiant 200-run stand between Dom Sibley and skipper Root made sure that England took the opening day honours.

India vs England live streaming details

For India vs England live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the India vs England 1st Test is also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Also Read | Virat Kohli's 235 That Decimated England At Wankhede In 2016 Test Series: WATCH

Image source: AP

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.