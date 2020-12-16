Virat Kohli Excited About Test Cricket's Return After Intense Practice Session; See Photos

Virat Kohli is all set to lead Team India in the upcoming India vs Australia 1st Test match at the Adelaide Oval. The four-match series against the hosts marks India’s return to Test cricket after a 10-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Indian skipper will only compete in the series' opening match as he will be returning home for a paternity leave, thus allowing his deputy Ajinkya Rahane to take over the leadership role.

Virat Kohli talks about Ajinkya Rahane ahead of India vs Australia 1st Test, watch video

'Ajinkya and I are on the same page and I’m sure he'll do a tremendous job in my absence,' says #TeamIndia Skipper @imVkohli on the eve of the first Test against Australia.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/S8fmUABfUC — BCCI (@BCCI) December 16, 2020

India vs Australia 1st Test: Virat Kohli “excited” for Test challenge

Virat Kohli is known to be an outspoken advocate of Test cricket. On Wednesday, December 16, i.e. one day prior to the launch of India vs Australia 1st Test, the Indian skipper took to his social media accounts and expressed his excitement for the upcoming challenge. He shared some pictures of himself training alongside his teammates on the eve of the high-profile pink-ball contest.

Virat Kohli also predicted that the much-awaited series against Australia will be a “competitive” one and he is looking forward to the same. Here is a look at Indian captain at team’s routine training as he expresses his eagerness to don the Test whites again.

Excited to be back playing Test cricket 🇮🇳🏏 Looking forward to a competitive game 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/Mm5FU8ISsB — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 16, 2020

A look into Virat Kohli centuries and overall stats in international cricket

The Virat Kohli centuries column in international cricket makes for a staggering read. The modern-day legend has stockpiled 70 international centuries and is on the verge of levelling Ricky Ponting (71) to become the joint-second leading century-maker of all time. In Tests alone, the cricketer has stacked up 27 centuries and 22 fifties and has aggregated 7,240 runs at a prolific average of 53.62.

Virat Kohli trains in nets alongside teammates, watch video

The grind never stops 💪 #TeamIndia sweat it out in the nets ahead of the 1st Test against Australia beginning December 17 😎😎 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/qcyB0EokpZ — BCCI (@BCCI) December 15, 2020

India vs Australia live streaming details for 1st Test

For India vs Australia 1st Test live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the India vs Australia pink ball Test will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The match will be played at the Adelaide Oval between Thursday, December 17 and Monday, December 21. The action is slated to commence from 9:30 am IST onwards.

