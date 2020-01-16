Virat Kohli Eyes To Break Records Of Tendulkar, Ponting In Second ODI Against Australia

After a humiliating 10-wicket loss in the first ODI against Australia, Virat Kohli & Co. will surely look to bounce back stronger in the second ODI. The inclusion of three openers in the side resulted in a change of skipper Virat Kohli's original batting position which might be the reason behind his failure to shine in the game.

However, labelling it as an 'experiment' and after assuring the fans that there is no need to panic, the Indian skipper will ensure bringing on his A-game against a quality side like Australia.

Kohli needs one century to go past Ponting

Cometh the second ODI in Rajkot, the ace batsman will be eyeing two records to break, set by two legends of the game. Skipper Virat Kohli now needs just one century to go past Ricky Ponting and become the first cricketer to score 42 centuries across formats as a captain. Kohli is currently tied with Ponting with 41 international centuries as captain.

A century in the second ODI will also mean that the Indian skipper will equal batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most centuries against Australia. Kohli currently has eight centuries to his name against Australia while Sachin Tendulkar has nine. The Indian skipper is also the third-highest run-scorer against Australia behind Sachin Tendulkar and teammate Rohit Sharma.

Finch expects India to fight back hard

Australia captain Aaron Finch has no doubts that India will "fight back" in the second ODI on Friday after being battered in the series-opener in Mumbai. Australia gave the hosts a reality check with a crushing 10-wicket win in the lung-opener on Tuesday, riding on David Warner and Finch's unbeaten hundreds. But Finch said it would be silly to take India lightly as they boast of world-class players.

"That was a pretty good performance. I think our fielding was a little bit sloppy but all in all, we are really happy with how the boys went," he was quoted as saying by 'cricket.com.au' after the win in Mumbai.

"They (India) will fight back no doubt. They are a great side, got some world-class players," Finch said talking about what to expect from Friday's match.

