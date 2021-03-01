Virat Kohli Follows Anand Mahindra, Announces Exciting Business Move With One8: WATCH

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has announced his association with the Mahindra Racing team for the 2021 FIA Formula E World Championship. The cricketer’s lifestyle brand, One8, will be one of the sponsors of the motor racing team. On Sunday, February 28, Virat Kohli himself took to Twitter and confirmed about his partnership, saying that he is “super stoked” for his lifestyle brand.

Virat Kohli’s One8 becomes a sponsor for Mahindra Racing team

Virat Kohli disclosed that One8 will be represented in the “world’s fastest growing sport”, thus referring to the FIA Formula E World Championship. In doing so, he has followed Indian businessman Anand Mahindra, who was one of the pioneers of the motor racing team Mahindra Racing. The Indian captain later urged his fans and followers to join him and support Team India at the championship.

Virat Kohli follows Anand Mahindra by joining Mahindra Racing team, watch video

The beginning of all great things for Team @one8world 🙌



Super stoked to announce that my lifestyle brand, will be represented in the world's fastest growing and most sustainable sport, the FIA Formula E World Championship. Let us join together and cheer for #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ZtbLpXUDc6 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 28, 2021

Virat Kohli Forbes: A look into his net worth

According to Virat Kohli Forbes, his earnings from the year 2019-20 was ₹190 crore ($26 million). Back in May 2020, he was placed at No. 66 among the 100 richest sporting personalities in the world. Kohli was also the highest ranking cricketer in the elite list.

According to acknowledge.com, Virat Kohli’s overall net worth figure is estimated to be ₹688 crore ($93 million) as of the year 2021. A major part of his net worth comes from his business investments and endorsements. The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which amounts to ₹7 crore ($925,730) per annum.

Virat Kohli also earns through his endorsements deals with Audi, Puma, Flipkart, Google, Hero MotoCorp, Uber and Valvoline. Additionally, he earns a staggering amount for his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise. As per reports, the Virat Kohli IPL salary has been ₹17 crore ($2.24 million) per season since 2018.

How much is Virat Kohli brand value?

As per a Duff & Phelps study, the Virat Kohli brand value was valued at ₹1,736 crore ($237.5 million). The figures, revealed in February 2021, placed him as the No. 1 celebrity brand in India for the third successive year. The study was based on Indian celebrities' brand valuation for the year 2019.

Disclaimer: The above Virat Kohli net worth and Virat Kohli IPL salary information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of Virat Kohli net worth and Virat Kohli IPL salary figures.

