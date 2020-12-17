Virat Kohli Gets Nostalgic While Revealing His Favourite Knock To Steve Smith

Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealed to his batting counterpart Steve Smith that his "favorite" knock is the one he played against Australia in the 2016 T20 World Cup and revealed he had gone into a trance while down Australia's score at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. Virat's quickfire match-winning knock helped India beat Australia and consolidate a semi-final spot.

'I went into a trance mode': Virat Kohli

"My 183 against Pakistan is special as we chased it down against Pakistan bowlers, I felt 'hold on it is going somewhere where I wanted to go' but you (Smith) might not like it and I wanted to point out, my most favorite is that T20 we played in Mohali," Kohli told Australia batsman Steve Smith in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"I don't know literally, I went into a trance mode you feel like things are becoming difficult. I still don't understand how it happened to date. And it was like everything I was hitting was going into the gaps and I just went into the zone that I couldn't breakdown after, that was so special. You're under pressure and everything is coming off," he added.

Virat Kohli helps India register a famous win

Chasing a challenging total of 161 for a place in the semi-final, the Men In Blue were reduced to 94/4 and with 6u runs needed from the last six overs, Kohli took matters into his own hands and took the Australian bowlers to the cleaners. He added 67 runs with the then skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni as India crossed the finish line by six wickets in the final over.

Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on a 51-ball 82 at a strike rate of 160.78 that included nine boundaries and a couple of maximums. He was adjudged the Man of the Match for his outstanding knock.

