Virat Kohli Gives Mocking Smile After Ravi Shastri Mentions Steve Smith's Name: WATCH

India, under the leadership of regular skipper Virat Kohli, are currently facing England in a four-match home Test series. Earlier, the cricketer had to skip the final three Tests in Australia owing to his paternity leave. Stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane took over leadership role and guided India to a 2-1 series win Down Under. Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri recently recalled India’s memorable win in Australia during an interview with the Star Sports Network.

Virat Kohli laughs as Ravi Shastri mocks Australia

Post Virat Kohli’s exit from the side, the Indian team struggled with injuries during the final three Tests in Australia. As many as five Indian players made their debuts in the series as a majority of India’s frontline players were rested by the team management. Head coach Ravi Shastri has been making sure that he keeps reminding everyone (including Australia) that even a ravaged Indian side marred with injuries can be just as competitive as a full-strength Indian side.

During the interview, Shastri said that everyone was talking about the absence of Steve Smith and David Warner from the Australian camp when India won the series Down Under back in 2018-2019. Reminding those who described India’s 2019 win as a “fluke”, Shastri stated that India faced a full-strength Australian side this time around and still came up trumps, despite being plagued with injuries to several key players themselves.

The Indian coach hilariously said, “Last time people said fluke tha, Smith nhi khel raha tha, Warner nahi khel rha tha” (translation: People said it was a fluke last time because there were no Steve Smith and David Warner). Shastri added that, “Is bar kaun kahaan tha? Humare kahaan the? Aur band baja k aa gye inki” (translation: What about now? Even our junior players smacked them around the park).

Captain Virat Kohli, who was sitting beside him, smiled and laughed uncontrollably through Shastri’s hilarious trolling of the Australian cricket team and their senior players.

A special Test series triumph in Australia

A new chapter in life

India vs England 1st Test updates

England captain Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat first. At the time of publishing, the visitors reached 261-2 off 87.2 overs. Opener Dom Sibley (86*) and Root (127*) were batting at the crease. Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, off-spinner R Ashwin was also among the wickets as he dismissed opener Rory Burns for 33.

