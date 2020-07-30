Virat Kohli Has Comic Reaction After Recalling MS Dhoni Asking Him To Keep Wickets In 2015

Indian captain Virat Kohli is widely considered as one of the greatest modern-day batsmen in the world. Interestingly, the cricketer has also donned the wicketkeeping gloves when being asked to do so in 2015 by then captain MS Dhoni. Quite recently, Virat Kohli recalled the incident and narrated the events that led to his brief wicketkeeping stint in an ODI against Bangladesh.

Virat Kohli talks about covering for MS Dhoni as wicketkeeper in 2015

Virat Kohli recently interacted with his teammate Mayank Agarwal on the latter’s show ‘Open Nets with Mayank’ as uploaded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their social media accounts. In the show, Mayank Agarwal asked his captain to describe the events that led him to take over the wicketkeeping role from MS Dhoni. Virat Kohli responded that it was MS Dhoni who had asked him to do so because he wanted to go on a washroom break.

The Indian captain also said it was fun to keep wickets for a while and he was also adjusting the field at the time. However, he said that Umesh Yadav was bowling in full flow and his pace troubled him behind the wickets. Virat Kohli admitted to thinking about wearing a helmet at the time but decided to go against it because he thought it would be humiliating to do so for just a couple of overs. The right-handed batsman also laughingly told Mayank Agarwal to ask the same question to MS Dhoni as well.

Virat Kohli further stated that it was during that time when he learned about MS Dhoni’s immense responsibilities. He said that he understood his ex-captain has a “lot on his plate” when he is on the field. MS Dhoni’s wicketkeeping coupled with his Team India leadership made Kohli realise that his ex-skipper has to “focus on every ball”.

Virat Kohli interacts with Mayank Agarwal, watch video

The much awaited Part 2 featuring King Kohli on #OpenNetsWithMayank is OUT NOW.



In this candid chat with @mayankcricket, @imVkohli reminisces some good old days, opens up about some of his life changing moments and more...



Full episode - https://t.co/RZrsPT5sxk@SDhawan25 pic.twitter.com/TUNCWpjIpi — BCCI (@BCCI) July 28, 2020

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in IPL 2020

Both MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are expected to reprise their roles as captains of their respective franchises in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical break from competitive cricket since July 2019 and he will now make a return to the field as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper in IPL 2020, which is scheduled to launch on September 19 in the UAE. His return to the game is one of the most talked-about aspects for CSK fans and for the tournament.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s pledge to help flood victims in Assam and Bihar

Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, recently took to their social media accounts where they pledged their support for the victims of the devastating Assam and Bihar floods. The couple mentioned about their pledge by supporting three relief organisations (namely Rapid Response, Action Aid, and Goonj). They also urged their fans to reach out to support Assam and Bihar through these organisations if the cause resonates with them.

Image credit: BCCI Twitter