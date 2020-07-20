CSK Gives Hint Of IPL 2020 Fate In Latest Video Ft. Suresh Raina, Piyush Chawla: Watch

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) continues to remain indefinitely postponed amid the ongoing coronavirus global pandemic. With recent developments indicating that the IPL 2020 may take place sometime later this year, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise are sending some strong positive signals to their fans by sharing training videos of their cricketers. Quite recently, CSK took to their social media accounts and shared a short video where their veteran campaigner Suresh Raina can be seen training alongside his IPL teammate Piyush Chawla.

CSK’s positive IPL 2020 vibes for fans with Suresh Raina training video

On Sunday, July 19, CSK took to their social media accounts where Suresh Raina and Piyush Chawla were seen grinding out in a gruelling net session. The two CSK players were also accompanied by their Indian teammate and IPL rival from Kings XI Punjab, Mohammad Shami. In a 31-second video, both Chawla and Shami can be seen taking turns to bowl at Suresh Raina.

Suresh Raina’s training clip as shared by CSK, watch video

IPL 2020 updates

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are considering several measures to stage the IPL 2020 later this year, should the impending T20 World Cup gets shifted to a later date. According to a recent report by The Times of India, the BCCI has zeroed in on September 26 to November 8 as possible IPL dates with UAE emerging as the frontrunner to host the event.

The IPL 2020 was originally intended to launch on March 29 with a match between CSK and defending champions Mumbai Indians. MS Dhoni, who has been on a sabbatical from international cricket since July 2019, was set to make a return to the game in March as the captain of his IPL franchise. His return to competitive cricket remains one of the most talked-about aspects for CSK fans and for the now-postponed IPL 2020 season.

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni in CSK

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, MS Dhoni became one of the 20 cricketers along with Suresh Raina and Shane Watson to be retained by CSK. The battle-hardened wicketkeeper-batsman was retained for ₹15 crore (US$2 million) by the franchise for the much-awaited season. MS Dhoni, who made his CSK debut in the inaugural 2008 edition, has led them to three IPL titles. Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK lifted the coveted trophy in 2010, 2011 and 2018 editions.

Image credit: Screenshot from CSK Twitter