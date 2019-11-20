Virat Kohli: Indian Skipper Named PETA India’s Person Of The Year 2019

People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) on Wednesday named India captain Virat Kohli as India’s Person of the Year for his animal advocacy efforts. Kohli, who is a vegetarian, has constantly taken efforts to improve the condition of animals. Incidentally, Virat Kohli’s wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma also won the honour in the year 2017.

Virat Kohli wins PETA's Person of the Year

Team #India skipper #ViratKohli has been named People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (#PETA) India's Person of the Year for 2019.



PETA India director of Celebrity and Public relations Sachin Bangera was all praise for Virat Kohli. He said, “Virat Kohli is a fierce animal rights proponent who never hesitates to run out cruelty to animals any way he can. PETA India encourages everyone to follow his lead and always be an advocate for animals in need.”

Virat Kohli PETA: A reward for constant efforts

Virat Kohli had earlier sent a letter on PETA India’s behalf to the officials for the release of an elephant. Malti, who was used for rides in Amer Fort, was reportedly beaten up by eight men, said PETA in a statement. The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper had also visited an animal shelter to check on injured and formerly neglected dogs. He also sent a message to his fans to adopt animals than buy them.

Virat Kohli Person of the Year: In Elite Company.

PETA India’s Person of the Year award has some renowned recipients from across the country. Congress leader Dr Shashi Tharoor and former Supreme Court Justice KS Panicker Radhakrishnan are former recipients of the award. Actors Anushka Sharma, Hema Malini, R Madhavan and Jacqueline Fernandez have also been honoured with the Person of the Year Award.

India take on Bangladesh in first-ever Day-Night Test

Virat Kohli captains India across all formats of the game and is arguably one of the greatest players of his era. A serial record-breaker, Virat Kohli has scored more than 20,000 International runs and has scored 69 centuries in total. Virat Kohli will lead India in their first-ever Day-Night Test match against Bangladesh in Kolkata on Friday.

