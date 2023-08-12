Virat Kohli issues clarification on viral claims on his social media earnings

After it was reported that Virat Kohli charges a staggering ₹11.45 crore per social media post, the subject became the leading topic of discussion across platforms. The noise reached the protagonist of the matter as well and he came forward to reveal whether the reports carry any truth or not. Virat Kohli has issued a clarification on his social media revenue.

Virat Kohli issues clarification on his social median earnings

According to reports he makes ₹11.45 crore through a single post on social media

Virat Kohli is among the richest sportspersons in the world

Virat Kohli issues clarification on his social media earnings

With the towering stature and unparalleled influence that he carries, a whopping figure of ₹8.9 crore on Instagram and ₹2.5 crore on X (Formerly Twitter) crore per post seems believable. However, no report is more credible in front of the ultimate source, i.e., Virat Kohli himself, and according to him, the rumblings are false. Kohli took to X to pay heed to the subject and made it known that his social media revenue is not the same as have been reported. "While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true." Writes Kohli.

While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true. 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 12, 2023

Virat Kohli among the most followed on Instagram

Though the ₹11.45 crore figure might be wrong, but whatever he would be getting it would still be whopping. Through his consistent performance, Kohli's name is not only etched in the hearts of Indian cricket fans but he is also the favorite of the advertisement agencies. Thus, the earnings are certain to be enormous. His popularity supersedes even some of the biggest icons in the world. With over 255 million followers, he is the 14th most followed person on Instagram. He is the most followed in India.