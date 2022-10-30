Virat Kohli Joins Mahela Jayawardene In Elite List As He Registers Rare T20 WC Record

Former India captain Virat Kohli has achieved yet another career milestone in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. During India's match against South Africa on Sunday, Kohli became just the second batsman to score 1,000 runs in T20 World Cup history.

The 33-year-old has joined Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene in the exclusive list with 1,001 runs in 24 matches, which he has scored at an average of 83.41. He has a whopping 12 T20 World Cup half-centuries to his name.

Coming into the match, Kohli needed 11 runs to become the second batter to cross the 1,000-run mark in T20 World Cup. Kohli is now on the verge of becoming the highest run-scorer in the tournament's history. Jayawardene remains the leading run-getter in T20 World Cup history with 1,016 runs in 31 matches. Earlier in the tournament, Kohli went past the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to become the player with the most fifty-plus scores in ICC events.

India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2022

India is currently playing their third match of the ongoing T20 World Cup against South Africa in Perth. After winning the toss and opting to bat first, India suffered an early blow as both their openers were dismissed cheaply in the 5th over. Lungi Ngidi removed both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul for low scores of 15 and 9 runs, respectively. South Africa's pacers were right on the money from the word go as they picked three more wickets in the next four overs.

Suryakumar Yadav, in the meantime, saved the day for India by scoring 68 runs off only 40 balls and guiding his team to a decent total of 133/9 in 20 overs. Wayne Parnell eventually got rid of Yadav in the 19th over as he attempted to give India one final push with the bat. Earlier, Virat Kohli was dismissed for 12 off 11 balls by Lungi Ngidi. Deepak Hooda was removed by Anrich Northje for a duck. Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik were dismissed for 2 and 6 runs by Ngidi and Parnell, respectively.

South Africa is currently attempting to chase down the target after having lost three wickets in the powerplay itself. Arshdeep Singh picked two early wickets in the form of Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw before Mohammed Shami came into the attack and removed South African captain Temba Bavuma.

Image: AP