Virat Kohli Lauded By Sunil Gavaskar For Bringing On Jasprit Bumrah To Dismiss D Lawrence

The India vs England 1st Test match went underway on Friday at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match features the return of Jasprit Bumrah into the Indian playing XI, as he earlier skipped the series-decider in Australia owing to an injury. Remarkably, the cricketer immediately made an impact with the ball on the morning of Day 1 by claiming the wicket of England’s No.3 batsman Dan Lawrence.

India vs England 1st Test: Sunil Gavaskar, Vinay Kumar praise Virat Kohli’s captaincy

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar was in the commentary box when Virat Kohli brought Jasprit Bumrah back into the attack to counter newcomer batsman Dan Lawrence. The move worked wonders for the hosts as Lawrence’s stay at the crease lasted just five deliveries. The English No.3 batsman was trapped in front of stumps by Bumrah, as the visitors lost their second wicket in succession after opener Rory Burns.

Sunil Gavaskar praised Virat Kohli’s tactic of backing Bumrah in his second spell in the match. The legendary cricketer described it as a “very good move” on part of skipper Kohli by bringing back Bumrah.

Indian speedster Vinay Kumar, who last played international cricket in 2013, also hailed Kohli’s decision of backing Bumrah against the newly-arrived Lawrence. Here is a look at Kumar’s tweet where he is praising the current Indian skipper.

Great move by @imVkohli to bring back @Jaspritbumrah93 against the incoming batsman which got the 2nd wicket. @BCCI #INDvENG — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) February 5, 2021

India vs England 1st Test updates

England captain Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat first. At the time of publishing, the visitors reached 92-2 off 42.1 overs. Opener Dom Sibley (35*) and Root (18*) himself were batting at the crease, having formed an unbeaten 29-run stand between them. Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, off-spinner R Ashwin was also among the wickets as he dismissed opener Rory Burns for 33.

India vs England live streaming details

For India vs England live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the first Test is also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Jasprit Bumrah first home Test

The ongoing match is also Jasprit Bumrah’s first ever Test match on home soil. Having made his Test debut in January 2018, the speedster has played as many as 17 matches in countries like South Africa, England, Australia, West Indies and New Zealand. He took 79 wickets in the process before finally claiming his first victim in India.

Jasprit Bumrah first home Test wicket, watch video

ICYMI - Jasprit Bumrah’s first Test wicket on home soil



As sharp as you can get from @Jaspritbumrah93, a gem of a delivery to trap Dan Lawrence in front of the stumps to get his first wicket in India in Tests.



📽️📽️https://t.co/VENGNujXMy #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/dVti3Cueff — BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2021

Image source: AP

