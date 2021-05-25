Virat Kohli Lauded Post Raising ₹16 CR For World's Costliest Drug; More Details Revealed

With India battling the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, several cricketers have come forward and donated extensively to aid India in these testing times. Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has also shown his philanthropic side by launching a fundraiser campaign with an aim to raise a total of INR 7 crore along with his wife which was later raised to INR 11 crore. Kohli started the campaign by donating INR 2 crore.

Virat Kohli helps raise INR 16 crore for a kid suffering from spinal muscular atrophy

The Indian skipper has once again shown his humanitarian nature by arranging funds for the world’s most expensive drug to save a child’s life. A kid named Ayaansh Gupta, suffering from spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), one of the rarest genetic disorders, needed a costly injection named ZolgenSMA worth INR 16 crore to get treated for the disease. Virat Kohli and his wife were the ones who came forward to contribute.

The kid's parents who were unable to pay for their child's treatment took to social media to raise funds by creating a Twitter page named ‘AyaanshFightsSMA’. Several celebrities extended their support and contributed generously to help raise funds for Ayaansh's treatment. On Sunday, Ayaansh's parents Rupal and Yogesh Gupta took to Twitter and thanked Virat Kohli and his wife for their generosity as they had successfully purchased ZolgenSMA. Fans also lauded the power couple for helping the kid and his family in times of despair.

WE DID IT!!!



Never thought that this arduous journey we set on to #saveayaanshgupta would culminate this beautifully. Happy to announce tht we have reachd ₹16 Cr. needed to get #Zolgensma for #Ayaansh. A big thank you to every person who supported us. This is your victory.✌️✌️ pic.twitter.com/n0mVl1BvGv — AyaanshFightsSMA (@FightsSma) May 23, 2021

@imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma - we always loved you as fans. But what you have done for Ayaansh and this campaign is beyond what we expected. Thanks for your generosity. You helped us win this match of life with a six! Will always be indebted for your help to #saveayaanshgupta pic.twitter.com/vJUozH2o2r — AyaanshFightsSMA (@FightsSma) May 23, 2021

Virat Kohli donation for corona

Recently, Kohli had announced that he and his wife are starting a campaign on crowd-funding platform Ketto, proceeds of which will go towards "ACT Grants", a movement working to funds for oxygen concentrators and medical solutions for COVID-19. With an aim to raise a total of INR 7 crore to support the country's fight against the raging coronavirus pandemic, Kohli decided to donate INR 2 crore. After doing their bit, the duo also urged their fans, friends and family to join them in the initiative by donating whatever they can as every bit will make a difference. Kohli's plea for donation swas answered by their fans.

Anushka and I have started a campaign on @ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief, and we would be grateful for your support.



Let’s all come together and help those around us in need of our support.



I urge you all to join our movement.



Link in Bio! 🙏#InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/RjpbOP2i4G — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 7, 2021

Remarkably, Kohli and his wife managed to raise more than INR 11 crore through their fundraising campaign to support India's battle against COVID-19. The couple had increased their target from INR 7 to 11 crore after raising the amount in just a few days of starting the campaign. MPL Sports Foundation contributed the most with a generous donation of INR 5 crore. The Virat Kohli donation for corona has jumped significantly to nearly INR 5 crore this year.

Virat Kohli net worth

According to Forbes, the Virat Kohli net worth figure from the past year is estimated at ₹196 crore ($26 million). Moreover, his overall net worth is estimated to be around ₹900 crore ($119 million) according to multiple reports. A major part of his net worth comes from his own business investments and endorsements. The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which is ₹7 crore ($925,730) per annum, as well as, his income from IPL, ₹17 crore annually.

Virat Kohli new look stuns fans

Recently, a picture of Virat Kohli has gone viral on the internet where the Indian skipper is seen with long hair, a thick beard and black glasses. The image got the Twitterati buzzing as they started comparing the look to The Professor's look from the Spanish series 'Money Heist'.

The Virat Kohli new look became an instant hit on social media as fans started creating hysterical memes. Subsequently, fans started wondering if Kohli had actually donned a new look. However, it was later revealed that the picture was an edited one. Here's a look at Virat Kohli Money Heist look that has gone viral.

Professor first look from Trophy Heist. Releasing June 18 pic.twitter.com/hDksy9pdrE — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) May 24, 2021

Disclaimer: The above Virat Kohli net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of Virat Kohli net worth figures.

